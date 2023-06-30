J Arnold Wealth Management Co Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,031 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,349,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 195,150 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.64. 318,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

