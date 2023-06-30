Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.