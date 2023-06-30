Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in June

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,431. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

