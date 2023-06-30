Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in June

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Japan Exchange Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,431. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.
