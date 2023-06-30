Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 385.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBSAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JBS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JBSAY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. 263,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,535. JBS has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96.

JBS Increases Dividend

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.3976 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.01%. This is a boost from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. JBS’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

About JBS

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; and plant based products. The company also produces steel tins, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizer, plastic packaging, hygiene, and cleaning items, as well as wet blue, wet white, crust, and finished leather products.

