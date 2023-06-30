JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Shares Up 1.7%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €18.11 ($19.68) and last traded at €18.01 ($19.58). 115,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.71 ($19.25).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($17.17) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.00 and its 200 day moving average is €19.62.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

