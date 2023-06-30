Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price objective on the stock.

JMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.51) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.86 ($27.88).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,722.50 ($21.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.18, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,660.50 ($21.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($30.31). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,830.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.72.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,347.22%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.55) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($474.13). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($25.11) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($527.34). Also, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($21.55) per share, for a total transaction of £372.90 ($474.13). 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

