JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.06. 24,125,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,201,371. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

