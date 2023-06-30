JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,739 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $67,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,049,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,581,000 after buying an additional 1,540,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after buying an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,044,000 after buying an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.11. 227,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,166. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

