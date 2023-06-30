JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,265,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

