JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. 93,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,388. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

