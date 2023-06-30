JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,581. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.