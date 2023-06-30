JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,581. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
