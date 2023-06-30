JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.