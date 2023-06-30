JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after buying an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 262,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

