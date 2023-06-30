JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.16. 272,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,250. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

