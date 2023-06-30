JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 797 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 7,006,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,297,783. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.