John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.65

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), with a volume of 448515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.43.

In related news, insider Alan Charlton purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,900.19). 63.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

