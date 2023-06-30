John P. Sauerland Sells 12,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. The company had a trading volume of 899,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,302. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

