Joystick Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $13,475.36 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,863.24 or 0.99986246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01702134 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,688.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

