Joystick Price Reaches $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $10,787.12 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,632.61 or 1.00025197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01702134 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,688.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

