JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

