JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

