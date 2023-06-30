JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after buying an additional 664,440 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,295. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

