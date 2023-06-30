Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 1.9%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 1,127,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,981,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,116,799,550,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 110.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

