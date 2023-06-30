Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.76

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.76 and traded as low as $23.25. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
About Kansas City Life Insurance
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
