Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.76

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.76 and traded as low as $23.25. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.28%.

(Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.