Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 482,853 shares traded.
Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
