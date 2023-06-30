Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.86.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.16. 526,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $211.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

