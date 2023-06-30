Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

