Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 437 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. 3,480,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,429. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.