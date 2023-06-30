Keene & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 195,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,000. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

