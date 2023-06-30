Keene & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,791. The company has a market cap of $420.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

