Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 364,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,257. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

