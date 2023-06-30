Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $52.15. 819,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

