Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 3,726,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,642,807. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.