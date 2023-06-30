Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,712 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. 2,740,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,040,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 277.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

