Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 548 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.85. 149,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.