Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 439.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

