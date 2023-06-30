KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.33 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

