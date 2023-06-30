Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $395.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 395 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.09), with a volume of 210975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Keystone Law Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,904.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Keystone Law Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Keystone Law Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,619.05%.

In other news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.47), for a total value of £12,900 ($16,401.78). Insiders own 36.11% of the company’s stock.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

