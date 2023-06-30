KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,310 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,627,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

