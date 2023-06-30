KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 341,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.14. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

