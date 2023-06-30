KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

