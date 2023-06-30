KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Block by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Block by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. 3,307,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,313,602. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,308 shares of company stock worth $11,023,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

