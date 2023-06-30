KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $245.45. 837,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,053. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

