KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 53,310 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,310 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kronos Worldwide worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,744.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 80,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,042. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $994.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.98 million. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 281.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

