KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MPW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 2,684,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,765,310. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

