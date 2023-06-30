Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.65. 3,943,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,860,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,229,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.