Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Trading Down 1.1%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. 108,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 882,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.75. Equities analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

