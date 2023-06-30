Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Raised by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Kirby by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kirby by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,607 shares of company stock worth $623,349. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 57,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,270. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

