Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Kivalliq Energy Co. (CVE:KIV – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Kivalliq Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares changing hands.

Kivalliq Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

Kivalliq Energy Company Profile

Kivalliq Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for uranium and gold deposits. The company has the Angilak, Baker Basin, and the Baffin Gold Properties in Nunavut Territory; the Genesis Property in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba; and the Hatchet Lake Property in Saskatchewan.

