KlayUniverse (KUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,840.34

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.88 million and $3,840.34 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08771536 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,458.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

